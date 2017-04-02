Firefighter injured in Donelson house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire near Donelson early Sunday morning.

The fire was at a home in the 2300 block of Jade Drive near Briley Parkway and Elm Hill Pike around 1:30 a.m.

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 the fire began in a laundry room and quickly spread to the kitchen and attic.

A woman inside the home was alerted to the fire when she heard the sound of glass breaking while she was sleeping. She was able to make it safely out of the home.

The firefighter was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The home is a total loss and a vehicle was also damaged.

No additional information was released.