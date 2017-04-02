Family, friends hold vigil for Elizabeth Thomas

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family and friends of a missing Maury County teen say they hope the public doesn’t forget about Elizabeth Thomas.

Monday marks three weeks since Elizabeth was last seen in Columbia.

On Sunday, there was a vigil for her in Columbia that drew about 100 people to the square.

Organizers say events like this aren’t about mourning, but rather for praying and pleading for Elizabeth’s safe return.

“We need you home because we love you and the house is empty and quiet without you. You were the one that made everybody happy and loved. You made the house really loved,” Elizabeth’s sister Ninita Thomas spoke to the crowd.

Her brother James Thomas also spoke.

“I’m still in disbelief that this could even happen to her, to somebody so close to me. It’s so hard to have a loved one just taken away from you. One day they were there, the next day they are gone.”

Elizabeth’s father Anthony echoed similar sentiments to the crowd.

“Without her, the house is just too quiet. Please understand that she is not better off out there, she is better off here this community of people who care about her all of us. This community that knows and love her,” he said.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, and he’s believe to be armed with two handguns.

It remains unknown if they are still traveling in Cummins’ silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

Anyone who sees them should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here for more on the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.