368 small animals rescued by Metro shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control rescued over 350 animals Saturday in what is the largest hoarding case the shelter has ever seen.

The shelter confiscated 368 animals, including 111 rabbits, 182 quail, 58 pigeons and 27 chickens.

The birds and rabbits are all being housed at the shelter and staff is working with local and national rescue groups to assist with the safe placement of the animals.

The shelter is asking for donations of supplies from the community to help with the large influx of animals.

Timothy hay, fresh veggies, towels, rabbit pellets and washcloths are among the items most needed.

No additional information on the seizure was immediately released.

