2 men shot, killed outside Antioch Pike nightclub

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside an Antioch nightclub early Sunday morning.

It happened near Island Vibes, which is located at 1314 Antioch Pike by Harding Place, just before 5 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 they believe the victims were leaving the club and walking to their car when someone approached them and opened fire.

One victim was killed instantly and the other passed away as first responders arrived on the scene.

The men are believed to be in their 20s or early 30s and their identities have yet to be released.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and no suspect description was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.