Suspects wanted for dumping oil in Smyrna parking lot

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man and woman who are accused of dumping a large amount of cooking oil in a Smyrna parking lot last Sunday.

It happened in the parking lot of a strip mall at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Old Nashville Highway.

Smyrna police reported the suspects pulled into a parking space at the Stop and Shop Tobacco Store and dumped the oil, causing it to be tracked across the lot, producing slippery surfaces and hazardous conditions.

The suspects were seen in a gray Kia Soul.

The man was seen on surveillance video entering the tobacco store after dumping the oil.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5146.