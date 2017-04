SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a trailer stolen in Smyrna last week.

The Smyrna Police Department reported the 22-foot, double-axel car hauler was stolen outside an area business on March 23.

It has the word “Challenger” on the side and a large box mounted to the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5433.