Predators beat Wild, need 1 point to clinch spot in playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are one point shy of a playoff berth after beating the Minnesota Wild 3-0 Saturday.

The Preds scored two goals in 10 seconds to post the shut-out and inch their way closer to clinching a spot in the post season.

In the second period, Filip Forsberg scored his 31st goal of the season to put Nashville on the board. Just 10 seconds later, Kevin Fiala found the back of the net all by himself.

“It was big,” said Forsberg. “Obviously, we got two big goals right before the break and kind of took that into the intermission and from there we went on.”

Down the stretch, P.K. Subban scored on an empty net for his 10th goal of the season.

Pekka Rinne also stopped 31 shots for his 43rd shut-out.

“It was a solid game. I thought everyone played really, really well, you know from our goalie out. It was against a solid team and we needed that win. Guys showed up,” said Mike Fisher.

With the win the Predators now have 91 points and four games left in the regular season.

They are tied for third in the Central Division with a chance to clinch a spot in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues.