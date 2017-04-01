Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, April 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It doesn’t get any better than the weather we have in store for us today… so grab your shades, Paige Hill has few suggestions that will get you outside.

In the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood, Crafty Nashville starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

It’s a spring arts and crafts fair with food trucks and live music but the best part is it’s free to attend! Don’t miss the face painting and balloon artists for the kiddos.

How about a day at Sevier Park to support the fight against child abuse?

Unite For Children starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. There will be a lot of fun for kids at this one and it’s also free!

And Edgehill Rocks… literally Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s a one-day music and food celebration to show of the Edgehill neighborhood. They know they rock and they want to show you. You’ll find a lot of locally handmade things and this one is free too!

Last but not least, Saturday is one of the last times to see Nashville Predators at home for the season so grab a ticket for the afternoon game and let’s rally them to the playoffs.