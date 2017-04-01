Opry Mills to host Caring Bunny event for children with special needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Opry Mills will hold a special Easter event this weekend for children with special needs.

On Sunday, they will have a Caring Bunny Photo Experience.

This will be a subdued event with dimmed lights and muted mall music. Children can participate in special activities to help them understand what will occur during their visit.

They can also take pictures with the Easter Bunny, and Easter buckets filled with goodies will be given out.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.