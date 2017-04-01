Montgomery County deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday.

It happened on Interstate 24 West at mile marker 13.

Officials say a vehicle went on the shoulder of the interstate for an unknown reason and struck the deputy’s patrol car from behind.

This caused the deputy’s car to run into the traffic violator’s car, which in turn hit the deputy, knocking him onto the interstate.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver that hit the patrol car was also transported to a hospital.

The motorist who was pulled over was not hurt.

The right lane of the interstate is currently blocked while the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates.