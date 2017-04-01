Metro police make arrest in 2016 murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday for the fatal shooting of a man last year.

Javaris Wilson, 22, was taken into custody without incident at his 10th Avenue North home.

He has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Samuel Huff, 67.

Huff was shot and killed in September in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North.

No motive has been given for the crime.

Wilson has previous convictions, including domestic violence and unlawful weapon possession.

He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.