Marijuana found while assessing damage from Decatur County tornado

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews made an unexpected find while working to clean up damage from an EF-1 tornado tore through Decatur County on Monday.

Authorities said a man who lost his home may also been growing marijuana.

Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd said he was driving around the county assessing storm damage at a trailer when he noticed something looked out of place.

“So while we were over there, over in the edge of the woods, I found some, I found a pile of green leafy material that just didn’t look it belonged where it was,” said Byrd.

The material turned out to be marijuana plants.

Byrd said the department recovered around 28 pounds of marijuana from the property and are searching for the man who lives there, John Tidwell.

Tidwell is reportedly charged with manufacturing marijuana and drug possession.

*CNN contributed to this report.