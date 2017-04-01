Local workers’ rights advocates protest actions by Nissan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 100 civil and workers’ rights advocates protested in downtown Nashville Saturday morning.

The group included local community leaders, labor unions, clergy and racial justice organizations.

They marched near the downtown Nashville dealership to speak out about the actions of Nissan officials.

According to a press release from the group that organized the rally, they’re demanding an end to civil and labor rights abuses at the company’s manufacturing plant in Canton, Mississippi.

The United Auto Workers have been trying to unionize the Mississippi plant for years.

A group also protested near the Action Nissan on Thompson Lane in January. At that time, Nissan representatives issued a statement saying, “Canton and Smyrna Nissan employees have good, stable, and safe jobs, with some of the highest wages and strongest benefits in Mississippi and Tennessee– and allegations being made are unfounded.”

The company has not released a statement about Saturday’s rally.