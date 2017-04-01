JOE BIDDLE: Faves make up Final Four

North Carolina and Gonzaga will play for the NCAA Tournament Championship.

The Tar Heels are no stranger to the final game of college basketball seasons.

Gonzaga? The Zags have never shown up at the final dance. They eliminated South Carolina to earn the right to meet Atlantic Coast Conference power North Carolina.

The Tar Heels took Oregon down to the wire, 77-76, Saturday night in Phoenix to punch their tickets to the Final Four party, a party of two that is.

It wasn’t easy for the Tar Heels. Oregon played well enough to hang around and made a run at the end as North Carolina missed four of four free throws that could have sealed the game.

Coach Roy Williams played at North Carolina for the late North Carolina legendary Coach Dean Smith. He didn’t see much playing time as a walk-on who backed up former Vanderbilt Coach Eddie Fogler.

Williams will be seeking his third national championship.

“If it wasn’t for Kennedy Meeks we wouldn’t be here,’’ said Williams.

Meeks had a career 25 points, 14 rebounds game. Eight of his rebounds were off the offensive glass.

The Tar Heels and Zags will square off Monday night.