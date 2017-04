RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County have been shut down due to an accident.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. at mile maker 70, near Almaville Road.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

All of the westbound lanes are closed, as well as one of the eastbound lanes.

The roadway is expected to clear by 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.