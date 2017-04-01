Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates turning 50

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum turns 50 years old this year, and of course, they celebrated with music.

On Saturday morning, multi-Grammy nominated bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent performed at a celebration for the venue.

The CEO Kyle Young also delivered a speech. He says while the 50th anniversary is a great opportunity to see how far the hall of fame and museum has come, he has big plans for the future.

“I think now we have the room to do whatever we want to do, and what we’re focused on, among other things, is broadening our educational outreach. And also working on the archives, you know we have two and a half million pieces in the archive and to really digitize that and give people access to all this valuable material is also high on our list,” explained Young.

During Saturday’s celebration, the CEO also spent time working the museum’s ticket counter, just like he did when he started working at the museum in 1975.