Authorities search for 2 Lawrence County men missing for months

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two men missing for several months.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Janson Alex Brewer and Daniel Joe Braden were reported missing on Aug. 19, 2016.

Brewer is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on both shoulders and both hands, as well as his left forearm.

He was last known to be driving a silver Ford Ranger with a step side bed and could be with Braden.

Braden has ties to Panama City Beach, Florida and areas of eastern Tennessee. He is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and usually has a shaved head.

Neither Brewer nor Braden has had any contact with family or friends since being reported missing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division 931-762-1608.