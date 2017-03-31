Vols set to end NFL Draft drought after Pro Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After having a player picked in the NFL Draft for 50 straight years, Tennessee has not had a selection two years running.

That is all set to end this year with several former Vols expected to be picked by an NFL team.

Tennessee held it’s annual Pro Day in Knoxville Thursday morning, and all 32 NFL teams were in attendance–as opposed to only 25 a year ago.

Derek Barnett is the Vols top prospect and he’s expected to go in the first round, ending the two-year drought, but several others are expected to get picked up somewhere, including former Station Camp High School star Josh Malone, who said it was a goal of every player to make Tennessee an NFL player producer again.

“You know it was great, the Tennessee standard, the Tennessee tradition,” said Malone. “We finally starting to just get back that attention from the NFL teams and starting to just lay down that foundation and that road that we’ve been working so hard to get in this program, to get Tennessee back to where it was, where it has been in the past, and it was real big today just to have all 32 teams come out.”