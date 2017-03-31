Thousands expected to attend Mule Day in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tens of thousands of people will pour into Columbia this weekend to celebrate Mule Day.

The main event takes place on the fairgrounds, but this is an entire community event, which means people will see lots of yard sales as they drive into town.

There will also be a mule pull, arts and crafts, and food. It’s an event that residents anticipate every year.

“I moved here 10 years ago form England and one of the first events I came to was Mule Day here in Columbia,” explained Mary Lloyd. “Mules aren’t very common in England, so when I saw all these people riding these wonderful mules I fell in love and then I had to have one, then two, and then three, and now I have a barn full of mules.”

