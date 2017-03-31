TBI: Tad Cummins, Elizabeth Thomas spotted at Oklahoma City Walmart 2 weeks ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms that missing Elizabeth Thomas and her former high school teacher Tad Cummins were spotted in Oklahoma City two weeks ago.

According to a release, surveillance video shows the pair at a Walmart on East I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on March 15 two days after the two was last seen.

The TBI says the pair used cash to buy various food items.

New surveillance photos show Cummins has darkened his hair and that 15-year-old Thomas may now have red hair.

It remains unknown if they were still traveling in Cummins silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

Thomas, 15, disappeared on Monday, March 13 after she was dropped off at a Columbia Shoney’s restaurant by a friend.

Cummins, 50, is charged with kidnapping and he remains on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

As of Friday, the TBI has received more than 1,200 tips across the country.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

