Tad Cummins’ wife files for divorce amid ongoing AMBER Alert

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The wife of Tad Cummins, the man at the center of an ongoing AMBER Alert, has filed for divorce after more than 31 years of marriage.

According to divorce documents filed on Friday, Jill Cummins alleges irreconcilable differences have arisen and exist between the two.

Jill Cummins also alleges her husbands is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct.”

Tad Cummims is accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, his former student, on March 13. Jill Cummins says she has not had contact with him since that day.

An AMBER Alert remains in effect for Thomas.

For the first time since her disappearance, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Friday the teen was seen on surveillance video with Cummins at an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Walmart on March 15.

