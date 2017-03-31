President Trump to name Sen. Mark Green as Secretary of Army

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News two has learned that Montgomery County State Senator Mark Green will be appointed next week as Secretary of the Army by President Donald Trump.

Green went to West Point and later served in Iraq before becoming a medical doctor.

While in Iraq, he was involved in the capture of Saddam Hussein and examined the Iraqi dictator in the first few hours after the capture.

Before being elected to the Tennessee Senate in 2012, Green began a hospital staffing company in Clarksville.

The senator announced earlier this year that he was running for governor of Tennessee.