FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are working to identify two men accused of stealing vacuum cleaners from the Target store in Cool Springs.

The theft occurred at 9:20 p.m. on March 26.

According to authorities, the thieves took two Dyson vacuum cleaners, totaling $1,200.

A crash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to their identification and arrest.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.