Police padlock, raid Harding Place motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police conducted a raid at a motel on Harding Place in south Nashville Friday morning.

It happened at the Thrifty Inn off Interstate 24 around 9 a.m.

Metro police said the motel will be padlocked as a public nuisance.

A 17-year-old was shot in the midsection earlier this month at the motel and a man was shot during an argument over a girl in September 2015.

No additional information was immediately released.

