Murfreesboro family searching for dog lost during storm

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro family is searching for their dog after she ran off during a storm last weekend.

Lily is an 8-year-old Chinese Crested Powderpuff who escaped her home Saturday when a storm caused a door to the home to open while the family was at a baseball game.

“Lily is terrified during storms, she is a small dog and she’s really afraid she’s always with us she never outside, she doesn’t even like to go out on wet grass,” said Lily’s owner Kim Pennington.

The family has passed out flyers of the pup in their neighborhood near John Pittard Elementary School, where Lily was last seen.

Severe weather is one of the busiest times for animal control officers.

“Animals don’t like a whole lot of change , so anything that’s loud and out of their normal respond it is going to upset them and out of their normal routine it is going to upset them an scare them a little bit,” said Animal Control officer Haley Woodard.

Rutherford County Paws encourages pet owners to get their pets microchipped in the event their pets gets lost during a storm.

If you happen to spot Lily, please call 615-796-1744.