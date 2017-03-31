Man arrested in 2016 South Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police announced Friday they have arrested a 27-year-old man indicted in a 2016 murder.

Darius Collins was taken into custody in the fatal shooting and robbery of Hugo Alfaro, 37, who died on Jan. 29, 2016 in South Nashville.

Alfaro was killed in the parking lot of his residence at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row. His debit card was used less than 30 minutes later at a Main Street ATM just east of downtown Nashville, and surveillance caught the suspect on tape.

Collins was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.