SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A heavy police presence was reported on 1 Mile Lane in Smyrna.

A neighbor told News 2 several police cars are currently in the area of Pleasant Run Road, blocking it off to passersby.

It’s unclear exactly what’s going on at this time. The sheriff’s office plans to address the media soon.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.