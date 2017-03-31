Friday hearing to decide of Judge Casey Moreland stays in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Judge Casey Moreland will likely find out Friday if he’s to remain in custody in the wake of his recent arrest.

Moreland faces federal charges of tampering with a witness and obstruction of justice, among others, after the Federal Bureau of Investigation says he tried to hamper their ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption. Moreland is accused of committing honest services fraud and extortion.

After the judge’s arrest Tuesday, he was ordered to remain in custody until Friday’s detention hearing could be held. It begins at 1 p.m. in downtown Nashville.

In documents filed ahead of the hearing, the federal government argues Moreland should remain in custody because there is no reason to believe his attempts at obstruction and witness tampering would have stopped if he weren’t arrested, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t resume upon his release.