Cheatham County man’s addiction leads to repeated arrests, injuries

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Addiction can be very consuming. The fear of jail, death, or losing a limb can compete with getting high.

That may be the case for a Cheatham County man who has been repeatedly arrested for shoplifting and huffing dangerous chemicals.

A few weeks ago, News 2 reported about Brandon Gibson.

Police say the 33 year old stole cans of cleaner from the Ashland City Walmart and then went behind the store and began huffing.

He was severely burned during the incident and spent 12 days in the Vanderbilt University Medical Center burn unit. Gibson was discharged on March 22, and within a week, he was huffing again and back in jail.

A man who works near the Rite Aid on Main Street made this call to 911: “He was walking and he was huffing on a can, and he fell and he is just sitting there shaking. And he got up real fast and he leaned against the wall and he’s huffing on a can again. He’s wearing blue jeans and boots and his arm is all wrapped up and everything.”

The caller also mentioned Gibson’s hand.

“You can see it’s wrapped in bandages,” the caller stated.

Sources at the Cheatham County jail told News 2 the burns to Gibson’s arm were so severe that the nurse at the jail actually thought he could lose his arm, so he was released to his own recognizance and a deputy took him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Hospital officials confirm that Gibson was seen by a doctor, but he was not admitted to the hospital.

Cheatham County officials say they’re concerned about his wound getting worse. They also fear that it’s just a matter of time before they see Gibson like this again.

Gibson is due in court on June 1.