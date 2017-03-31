Cause of fire that destroyed Goodlettsville home remains under investigation

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The fire that destroyed a Goodlettsville home Thursday afternoon is still under investigation.

Crews have been digging out clues from the two-story house after much of it was destroyed in the blaze.

They are being as careful as possible there’s a very real possibility it could collapse, according to GFD Chief Kenneth Reeves. The brick walls of the structure remained standing even though the home was destroyed.

Officials believe the fire started in the center upstairs of the house.

Jason McGehee with Davidson Academy said the school has collected quite a few items already on Friday. The school parked a box truck just off Crook Boulevard near the lower school, and clothing can be left in the truck. Gift cards and/or cash donations can also be dropped off at the Lower School reception desk, located at 1414 Old Hickory Boulevard.

McGehee also told News 2 there were collection efforts established at TW Hunter Middle School in Hendersonville, as well as Long Hollow Baptist Church.

Clothing sizes for each child are as follows:

Boy – 9 years old

Shoe – 4-4.5

Shirt size – youth med

Pants size – 8 or 10

Boy – 12 years old

Shoe size – 9.5-10

Shirt size – youth med/large

Pants size – 12 or 14

Boy – 14 years old

Shoe size – 12

Shirt size – adult medium

Pants size – 32 x 34

Three teenage girls

Shoe sizes – 10, 11, and 11.5

Shirt size – women’s medium

Pants/shorts – women’s 5, 7, and 10

A GoFundMe page was also set up. Click here to donate.