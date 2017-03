NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car ran off Interstate 40 and crashed into a home in Bellevue Friday morning.

The car left the roadway, rolled over and into the back of a home on Colt Drive around 7 a.m.

The driver was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.