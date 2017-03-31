Board of Judicial Conduct statement on Casey Moreland’s resignation

Upon the resignation of General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland, the Board loses jurisdiction over any complaints which may be pending against him, as the most serious punishments the Board can give are suspension or request of the General Assembly to remove the judge from office.

In the case of the resignation of a judge who has a pending complaint or investigation, on behalf of the Board I write that judge a letter giving notice that even though the complaint will have to be dismissed because the judge has removed himself or herself from office, the Board will keep the complaint and results of its investigation on file in case the judge ever again files for election or applies for appointment to another judicial position. In such a case, the complaint or complaints will be revived and the investigation resumed.

When the complaint involves criminal conduct, whether or not the Board was the one that initiated the criminal investigation, it will continue to cooperate with the authorities in that investigation regardless of the dismissal of the complaints.

-CHRIS CRAFT Chair, Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct