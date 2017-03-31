Authorities search for 3-year-old taken by mother in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 3-year-old boy taken by his mother.

According to a press release, the Department of Children’s Services obtained a court order Thursday to take Samuel Papacsi into protective custody.

The boy’s mother, Kathy Papacsi, reportedly left with him after learning of the order.

She may be driving a 1995 white four-door Mercedes and possibly traveling to Florida.

An arrest warrant for custodial interference has been issued for Papasci. Please contact local law enforcement if you know her whereabouts or see them.