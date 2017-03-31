5 games, 10 possible points for Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The NHL playoffs are on the horizon, but the Predators first-round opponent is still up in the air with five games left in the regular season.

Right now, per Sports Club Stats, there is a 55.1 percentchance Nashville will play the Chicago Blackhawks in round one of the playoffs.

The percentages are as follows:

55.1 percent -Chicago

15.3 percent – Anaheim

14.2 percent – Minnesota

10.7 percent -Edmonton

4.4 percent – San Jose

“We really just want to get in, make sure we’re in and then deal with whoever we get. But, obviously we have some history with Chicago and if it happens to be them we have a little redemption, but right now it’s just getting in,” said Ryan Ellis, defenseman.