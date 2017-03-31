26-year-old convicted of sex trafficking in Williamson County

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WRKN) – In what’s believed to the first trial of its kind in Williamson County, a jury convicted a young man of trafficking for a commercial sex act.

Eric Hamilton, 26, was also convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault Thursday.

He was arrested in April 2016 after Brentwood police responded to a domestic assault call at the Extended Stay America on Church Street.

Evidence and the victim’s statement found the victim had been taken from a hotel in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on April 1 that year. She was then transported from Arkansas to cities in Texas and Florida before coming to Brentwood for the purpose of performing sex acts at Hamilton’s discretion.

The victim was placed in the care of End Slavery Tennessee, a nonprofit agency that partners with law enforcement to combat human trafficking.

If you know someone who may be the victim of Human Trafficking call your local police or End Slavery Tennessee at 615-806-6899.