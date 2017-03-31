2 wanted for sexually assaulting woman in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Bedford County are searching for two men wanted for sexually assaulting a woman earlier this month.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reported the victim was assaulted near Highway 82 South near the bridge along the Duck River on March 20 around 2 p.m.

One suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 7 inches tall with short, black hair, a mole on his check between the ages of 35 and 45 years old.

The other suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 7 inches tall with short, black hair between the ages of 20 to 30 years old.

A silver or gray SUV as well as an aluminum flat-bottom boat was seen in the area around the time of the assault, according to authorities.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in creating a composite sketch of both suspects.

Anyone in the area around the time of the assault or anyone with information is asked to call 931-684-3232.