2 burglary suspects sought after fleeing from crash in Brentwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two burglary suspects who fled from police after crashing their car early Friday morning near Interstate 65 in Brentwood.

It happened near Stone Brook Drive off Old Hickory Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 they received reports from residents about suspicious people looking into parked cars in the area.

Officers spotted the car and attempted to pull it over, which is when the driver tried to flee but crashed into a sign, rock wall and tree.

The driver and one passenger were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries but two others ran from the crash and have not yet been found.

Metro police said a backpack with burglary tools was found near the crash.

The two suspects are expected to be charged upon their release from the hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.