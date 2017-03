NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police is asking for help from the public to identify a woman wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

The department tweeted an image Wednesday of the woman outside an ATM in the Nipper’s Corner area.

The date on the surveillance image is March 23.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this woman to call 615-880-1696.

Know this person? Wanted for robbery investigation. Please call 615-880-1696. pic.twitter.com/vo3sGFIP5b — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 29, 2017