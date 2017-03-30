Social media threat to White House High determined to be hoax

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A threat posted to social media about White House High School was determined to be a hoax late Thursday night.

The school was placed on advanced alert status after the alleged threat was posted on what appeared to be Instagram.

After an investigation, it was found to be a hoax.

Sumner County Schools released a statement on the incident late Thursday morning. It said, in full, “White House High School was placed on alert status after administrators received a report of a threat against the school made a via social media post. The post was investigated by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the White House Police Department, and the Millersville Police Department and determined to be a hoax. All students are safe and the school has resumed its normal schedule. ”

Further details weren’t immediately known.