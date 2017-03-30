Predators fall to Maple Leafs 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Toronto Maple Leafs scored two power play goals beating the Predators 3-1 Thursday night in Nashville.

The Maple Leafs came into the game with the second ranked power play unit in the league. In the first period, it took them only 13 seconds to score on their first power play of the night when James Van Riemsdyk deflected a shot past Pekka Rinne for a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, it was rookie Auston Matthews beating Rinne on the power play for a 2-0 lead an his 36th goal of the season.

Nashville outshot Toronto 13-2 in the third period, but Filip Forsberg was the only Predator to get one in the net. His 30th of the season cut the lead to 2-1.

Toronto put it away with an empty net goal by Connor brown with only 58 seconds left to play.

The loss is the second straight from the Preds who are still fourth in the Central Division.

They are looking more and more like the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.