Police conduct drug raid at Mt. Juliet home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police conducted a drug bust at a Mt. Juliet home early Thursday morning.

Mt. Juliet police reported it was serving a drug-related search warrant at a home on Forest Bend Drive near Laurel Hills Drive around 6 a.m.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and it wants neighbors to understand why officers are in the area.

The Wilson County Sheriff Office said the raid is part of a multi-agency investigation and potential suspects are being interviewed.

