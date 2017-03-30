Peter Laviolette set to coach 1,000th NHL game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the Predators are chasing points Thursday night at Bridgestone, head coach Peter Laviolette will coach his 1,000th NHL game.

When he steps onto the Predators bench for their game against the Maple Leafs, he’ll hit a milestone in coaching that spans a 15-year career in the NHL as a head coach.

Laviolette has guided his team to the playoffs eight times, none bigger than in 2006 when he and the Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup.

He could make the playoffs for a ninth time and should, if the Preds continue their current pace.

Laviolette spoke to the media Thursday morning ahead of his 1,000th game as a head coach, saying he was just happy to be coaching this long.

“It’s been such a honor just for me to be here coaching, work with so many great people along the way, great coaches, great players, great organizations, great cities and I feel lucky to be a part of it.”

The Predators are Laviolette’s fourth NHL team. If they make the playoffs this season, he would tie a career best with three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.