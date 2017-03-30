Metro police search for burglar who broke into Belle Meade home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man who broke into a Belle Meade home Friday night.

It happened in the 2600 block of Tyne Boulevard while the homeowners were out of town.

According to authorities, when a relative checked on the house on Sunday, they noticed that the back door was open.

When the homeowners returned the next day, they checked their home surveillance video where they saw a man walk up to their home around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

When no one answered, he went around the home and entered through a side window.

The burglar then spent 30 minutes inside before taking off with a few small items.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)