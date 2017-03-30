Man wanted in Nashville woman’s death surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man surrendered to Metro police on Thursday two days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for a 35-year-old woman’s death.

According to a release, Charles Nichols III and Alicia Hanvy were in a relationship and were reportedly arguing throughout the evening of March 19 when she was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in the driveway of her home on Swindle Road.

Nichols told detectives that in an attempt to leave, he put his 2005 Honda CRV into reverse and at some point Hanvy became trapped under the SUV.

Police said Nichols fled the scene on foot, but was arrested nearby and charged with aggravated assault in the case.

Nichols had been free on a $25,000 bond.

Hanvy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition where she died on Monday.

An arrest warrant charging Nichols with criminal homicide was issued on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old man surrendered Tuesday morning after the Robertson County Sheriff’s Officer went to a home in Greenbrier Wednesday and attempted to arrest him on the homicide warrant.

Nichols has a previous drug possession conviction and he is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.