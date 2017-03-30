LIVE at 6:30: Town hall on effect of Nashville’s major boom

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Watch on air or above, and click here to see the livestream from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – To continue our coverage of Nashville 2017, our very own Bob Mueller is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday night with local leaders to discuss the impact of the city’s epic growth.

It begins at 6:30 p.m. from the Music City Center downtown.

We will be sitting down with Charles Starks, CEO of the Music City Center; Gary Gaston, the Executive Director of the Nashville Civic Design Center; Ralph Schulz, the President of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce; and Fabian Bedne, councilman from District 31.

