Video courtesy: Jamie Everrett

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Goodlettsville Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of Park Court.

Flames could be seen shooting from the house.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was home at the time.

News 2 is headed to the scene.

Refresh this page for updates.