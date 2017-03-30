Family-owned Arnold’s credits locals for 34 years of success

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If there is at least one thing in Nashville that hasn’t changed, it’s the famed meat and three.

While it’s often duplicated, some would argue you cannot imitate it like Arnold’s Country Kitchen.

“Best food in town absolutely,” tourist Eli Quirino told News 2. “We’re from North Carolina. We come to Nashville, hit the sights, stop here, get some food and it’s fantastic.”

The small restaurant is still family-owned and operated by Kahlil Arnold, who is following the footsteps of his dad who first opened the doors in 1983.

His mother, Rose, and his own son now work alongside him.

“I think what’s made us survive for so long is we’ve had local Nashvillians be able to sustain us. Without them, we still wouldn’t be here,” Arnold said.

He continued, “I like to see the people from out of town, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, and the groups, and it’s fun to introduce Arnold’s to people from somewhere, people from out of state, but it’s also fun to see the people I’ve been seeing since I was a kid.”

Arnold’s starts serving lunch at 10:30 a.m., but the cafeteria-style line starts forming well before that.

Not located too far from The Gulch, the development around Arnold’s isn’t showing any signs of stopping.

“Why don’t we just tear ya’ll down and we’ll put a huge parking lot, and then we’ll put a high rise on top of it. Oh yeah, we’ve had that offer many times,” Arnold said of a conversation he regularly has with developers.

Arnold said it’s not for sale and it’s as simple as that.

On any given day, customers could be sitting next to a country music star or maybe even Governor Bill Haslam, or be in line behind someone who is using their last $5 to get cornbread, beans and sweet tea – and that’s the Arnold family secret to surviving Nashville 2017.

“We’re affordable for everybody,” he said.

Arnold’s is open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

