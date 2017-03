Nashville 2017 is part of News 2’s year-long commitment to looking at the historic growth in the city. Each day dozens of new residents arrive to our city each and everyday, and more and more businesses are opening up shop here. Click here to read more 2017 stories.

FACTS: Nashville’s growth in numbers View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Graphic: WKRN Graphic: WKRN Graphic: WKRN Graphic: WKRN Graphic: WKRN Graphic: WKRN Graphic: WKRN Graphic: WKRN Graphic: WKRN Graphic: WKRN