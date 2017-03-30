Dickson police: Walmart thefts drain police resources

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A high percentage of the caseload at the Dickson Police Department involves the same victim store: Walmart.

Police say the store is a target rich environment for criminals draining police resources.

That was evident Thursday morning on Center and Beasley streets.

The arrest took place around 11:30 a.m. when Dickson police pulled over Karla Green.

The 23 year old was accused of stealing clothes from the Walmart store.

After identifying her as a suspect, police brought Green back to the store for positive identification and return of the stolen clothes.

Outside the store, the young woman only acknowledged that she was embarrassed.

“She had this merchandise here she took, and talking with her she said she had the money to pay for it and she just took it,” explained Detective Chad Fussell.

Dickson police told News 2 a high percentage of crimes originate at Walmart. In this case, it was a shoplifting call. Three police cars and detective were present.

“This is a daily occurrence. It happens once, twice, three or four times per day,” said Fussell.

Fussell went on to say there have been 79 calls for service at this store so far this year. The vast majority of those calls are shoplifting.

A frequent Walmart shopper, Sherry Tyre, says she sees this all the time.

“The police are always here because people come in and steal stuff form this store. It is ridiculous and it raises our prices,” said Tyre, “The police could be out solving other crimes; people should just go get a job.”

According to a Walmart spokesman, the store sees 140 million shoppers a week.

Knowing that, officials say the company is proactively using door greeters, technology, and new programs that Walmart says has reduced calls to police by 35 percent across the country.

“The loss prevention folks here have a great system, and we work well with them. They make great cases,” said Detective Fussell.

Ashland city police estimate that 65 percent of the department’s crime centers around Walmart there.

Statistics indicate that in 2016, there were 76 shoplifting cases and 39 were closed by arrest.

So far this year, there were 20 shoplifting calls, and 14 have been cleared by arrest.

Hendersonville police say that year to date, 1,342 crimes have been worked in the city. Thirty-three are related to Walmart. That’s 2.46 percent.

This same time last year, there were 1,413 crimes in the city and 73 related to Walmart. That’s 5.16 percent.

There are multiple Walmarts in Nashville. News 2 asked Metro to pull calls for service at one store, at Harding and Nolensville pike.

Police say the report is 55 pages long, totaling 1,340 total calls from March 29, 2016 to the same date of 2017.

Bear in mind, those include duplicate calls, business checks, vehicle accidents etc.