Damage left behind from severe weather attracts scammers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following severe weather, many homes and yards can be left with extensive damage from wind and hail.

The Better Business Bureau warns consumers to be careful when hiring a contractor to make repairs or clean up storm debris.

Out of state contractors will target areas in the hours immediately following a severe weather event like the weather that is possible across Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

Hiring the wrong person or company can leave homeowners with extensive damages and out the money paid for repairs.

The BBB suggest consumers be wary of door-to-door workers who claim to have left over material from other jobs.

Also, be leery if a worker comes to your home to tell you that your home is unsafe.

The BBB suggests getting an engineer, architect or building officials to look at your home if you are concerned.

The BBB also suggests you be careful about someone you do not know inspecting your roof.

Furthermore, if one estimate seems much lower than the others, and it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, according to the BBB.

What you should do, according to the BBB, is contact your insurance company immediately to find out about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements.

You should also document any damage to your property and make any minor repairs to prevent further damage to the home.

If you do hire a contractor, the BBB said to hire carefully.

You should check references and be sure to know what you are agreeing to before you sign a contract.

Finally, you can check to see if a contractor or business is accredited by the BBB by searching the organization on its website.